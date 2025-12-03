Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
03.12.2025 10:31:43
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST
Munich, December 3, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST from the Hyva Group, which was acquired in 2024. The transaction strengthens the Mutares Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment.
The crane business unit of JOST is an internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes and comprehensive services, designing, manufacturing and servicing truck-mounted cranes across key global markets under a multi-brand strategy. The company generates approx. EUR 100 million in revenues and employs around 400 staff. It has production and assembly plants in Italy, Brazil and China, and a global network of sales and distribution offices to ensure local delivery and customer support. The company’s product portfolio supports multiple industries, such as commercial and residential construction, infrastructure, marine equipment and more, ensuring the needed flexibility, whilst providing cost-efficiency and optimal price-performance balance.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
|
2238352 03.12.2025 CET/CEST
