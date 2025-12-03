XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

03.12.2025 10:31:43

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST

03.12.2025 / 10:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST

  • Internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes
  • New platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment
  • Revenues of around EUR 100 million

Munich, December 3, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST from the Hyva Group, which was acquired in 2024. The transaction strengthens the Mutares Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment.

The crane business unit of JOST is an internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes and comprehensive services, designing, manufacturing and servicing truck-mounted cranes across key global markets under a multi-brand strategy. The company generates approx. EUR 100 million in revenues and employs around 400 staff. It has production and assembly plants in Italy, Brazil and China, and a global network of sales and distribution offices to ensure local delivery and customer support. The company’s product portfolio supports multiple industries, such as commercial and residential construction, infrastructure, marine equipment and more, ensuring the needed flexibility, whilst providing cost-efficiency and optimal price-performance balance.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


03.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2238352

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238352  03.12.2025 CET/CEST

