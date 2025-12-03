EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST

Internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes

New platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Revenues of around EUR 100 million

Munich, December 3, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the crane business unit of JOST from the Hyva Group, which was acquired in 2024. The transaction strengthens the Mutares Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment.

The crane business unit of JOST is an internationally established manufacturer and distributor of cranes and comprehensive services, designing, manufacturing and servicing truck-mounted cranes across key global markets under a multi-brand strategy. The company generates approx. EUR 100 million in revenues and employs around 400 staff. It has production and assembly plants in Italy, Brazil and China, and a global network of sales and distribution offices to ensure local delivery and customer support. The company’s product portfolio supports multiple industries, such as commercial and residential construction, infrastructure, marine equipment and more, ensuring the needed flexibility, whilst providing cost-efficiency and optimal price-performance balance.



