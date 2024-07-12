EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Repartim group to an institutional investor

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has successfully sold Repartim group to an institutional investor



12.07.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Mutares has successfully sold Repartim group to an institutional investor

Munich, July 12, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Repartim to an institutional investor.

Repartim, headquartered in Tours, France, is a renowned French home repair specialist. The company's services include technical assistance in emergencies that require quick on-site intervention. Its customers include corporate and private clients, served through a network of 19 agencies. Repartim group generated revenues of approx. EUR 33 million in 2023 and currently employs approx. 350 employees throughout France.

Following the acquisition of the seller Belron in 2021 and a comprehensive operational improvement program, the service quality has been successfully improved. The acquisition of competitor Sin&Tec gave Repartim access to additional customers.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

