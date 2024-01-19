EQS-News: Mutares places second tap issue of its bond issued in March 2023 with a volume of EUR 100 million and strengthens basis for further development

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Mutares places second tap issue of its bond issued in March 2023 with a volume of EUR 100 million and strengthens basis for further development



19.01.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Successful capital market transaction thanks to optimal market conditions

Investors convinced by Mutares' attractive transaction pipeline and track record

Strengthening further growth opportunities for Mutares

Munich, January 19, 2024 – Today, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has decided to increase its EUR 100 million bond issued in March 2023 with maturity on 31 March 2027 (ISIN: NO0012530965) and tapped by EUR 50 million in May 2023 ("Bond") through an optional Tap Issue by an amount of EUR 100 million ("Tap Issue"). The amount of the Tap Issue has been successfully placed with institutional investors.

The Management Board of Mutares had decided to further increase the bond, given the opportunities on the buy-side and optimal market conditions. The strategic move is based on Mutares' excellent positioning with a very robust and attractive pipeline in all regions. In particular, the Chinese market for buy-side transactions has developed very promisingly and very quickly. The successful placement of the increase in the bond reflects investors' confidence in Mutares' long-term growth strategy and sustainable success. This was also recently reflected in the positive development of the share price.

The net proceeds from the tap issue will enable Mutares to take maximum advantage of the opportunities that arise on the buy-side. Specifically, Mutares expects to make between 10 and 15 acquisitions this year. A large number of projects in all regions, particularly in China, are currently being examined in detail. The entire acquisition pipeline has grown to a current total sales volume of ca. EUR 18 billion. This forms the basis for achieving the ambitious targets that Mutares has formulated with an increase in Group revenues to approx. EUR 7.0 billion by 2025 and approx. EUR 10.0 billion by 2028. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "This capital market transaction is another important milestone to capitalize on upcoming market opportunities. The successful placement of the second tap issue of our bond strengthens our position and paves the way for our medium and long-term growth targets."

The transaction was advised by Pareto Securities and Arctic Securities as Joint Lead Managers, Noerr as legal advisor and Cross Alliance as communications advisor.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

