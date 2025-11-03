Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
03.11.2025 07:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe
Munich, November 3, 2025 – Buderus Edelstahl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully sold its two business units, the hot rolling and mechanical processing including heat treatment, to GMH Gruppe.
The company is a renowned manufacturer of high-quality special steels with a focus on tool steel and high-grade structural steel, a broad global customer portfolio, and annual revenues of approximately EUR 360 million. Following the initial successful optimizations and transformation measures implemented on-site since the acquisition, the exit to a strategic buyer is the next step for the company to continue developing in a sustainable manner. GMH Gruppe offers the two Buderus Edelstahl business areas, hot rolling and mechanical processing, including heat treatment, great potential for further expansion.
Despite difficult market conditions, this step has secured approx. 670 jobs at the Wetzlar site. Due to the continuing challenging market conditions in the steel industry, the drop forging division was also sold to the FerrAl United Group (100% subsidiary of the Mutares Group).
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, it acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after stabilization and repositioning.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For further information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press contact Germany
Press contact France
Press contact United Kingdom
03.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2221984
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2221984 03.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutaresmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|EQS-News: Mutares-Portfoliounternehmen Magirus hat die Übernahme der Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|EQS-News: Mutares-Portfoliounternehmen Buderus Edelstahl hat den Teilverkauf von zwei Geschäftsbereichen an die GMH Gruppe vollzogen (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe (EQS Group)