03.11.2025 07:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe

03.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe

  • Sale of the hot rolling mill and mechanical processing incl. heat treatment business units to a strategic buyer
  • Drop forging division also sold to FerrAl United Group

Munich, November 3, 2025 – Buderus Edelstahl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully sold its two business units, the hot rolling and mechanical processing including heat treatment, to GMH Gruppe.

The company is a renowned manufacturer of high-quality special steels with a focus on tool steel and high-grade structural steel, a broad global customer portfolio, and annual revenues of approximately EUR 360 million. Following the initial successful optimizations and transformation measures implemented on-site since the acquisition, the exit to a strategic buyer is the next step for the company to continue developing in a sustainable manner. GMH Gruppe offers the two Buderus Edelstahl business areas, hot rolling and mechanical processing, including heat treatment, great potential for further expansion.

Despite difficult market conditions, this step has secured approx. 670 jobs at the Wetzlar site. Due to the continuing challenging market conditions in the steel industry, the drop forging division was also sold to the FerrAl United Group (100% subsidiary of the Mutares Group).

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, it acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after stabilization and repositioning.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press contact Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press contact France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
Email: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press contact United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


03.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2221984

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221984  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

