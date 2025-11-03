EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

03.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has sold its two business units to GMH Gruppe

Sale of the hot rolling mill and mechanical processing incl. heat treatment business units to a strategic buyer

Drop forging division also sold to FerrAl United Group

Munich, November 3, 2025 – Buderus Edelstahl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully sold its two business units, the hot rolling and mechanical processing including heat treatment, to GMH Gruppe.

The company is a renowned manufacturer of high-quality special steels with a focus on tool steel and high-grade structural steel, a broad global customer portfolio, and annual revenues of approximately EUR 360 million. Following the initial successful optimizations and transformation measures implemented on-site since the acquisition, the exit to a strategic buyer is the next step for the company to continue developing in a sustainable manner. GMH Gruppe offers the two Buderus Edelstahl business areas, hot rolling and mechanical processing, including heat treatment, great potential for further expansion.

Despite difficult market conditions, this step has secured approx. 670 jobs at the Wetzlar site. Due to the continuing challenging market conditions in the steel industry, the drop forging division was also sold to the FerrAl United Group (100% subsidiary of the Mutares Group).

