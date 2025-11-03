Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
03.11.2025 08:00:14
EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH
Munich, November 3, 2025 – Magirus, a wholly-owned portfolio company of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH, an Austrian company specializing in the design, development, and production of customized vehicles for offroad, police, military, and paramilitary applications from Franz Achleitner-Fahrzeugbau und Reifenzentrum GmbH.
Achleitner is a well-established Austrian manufacturer located in Radfeld, Tirol, Austria, focusing on tailor-made vehicle bodies, conversions, and advanced all-wheel-drive technology for specialized vehicles, employing over 120 highly qualified staff. The company is recognized for its high-quality standards, strong technical expertise, and long-standing partnerships with OEMs.
As add-on acquisition to Magirus, the product portfolio includes armored vehicles for security and defense, all-wheel-drive and utility vehicles for challenging terrain. This transaction will leverage cross-selling opportunities, accelerate international market penetration and enhance the scale and profitability of the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
03.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2221950
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2221950 03.11.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Mutaresmehr Analysen
|12.08.25
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.04.25
|Mutares Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.11.24
|Mutares Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|17.10.24
|Mutares Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mutares
|27,70
|-1,07%