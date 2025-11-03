EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH



03.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH

Magirus expands product offering in the defense and security vehicle market

A leading Austrian specialist for customized special vehicles for offroad, security and defense purposes

Strategic add-on acquisition for Magirus strengthening the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment

Munich, November 3, 2025 – Magirus, a wholly-owned portfolio company of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH, an Austrian company specializing in the design, development, and production of customized vehicles for offroad, police, military, and paramilitary applications from Franz Achleitner-Fahrzeugbau und Reifenzentrum GmbH.

Achleitner is a well-established Austrian manufacturer located in Radfeld, Tirol, Austria, focusing on tailor-made vehicle bodies, conversions, and advanced all-wheel-drive technology for specialized vehicles, employing over 120 highly qualified staff. The company is recognized for its high-quality standards, strong technical expertise, and long-standing partnerships with OEMs.

As add-on acquisition to Magirus, the product portfolio includes armored vehicles for security and defense, all-wheel-drive and utility vehicles for challenging terrain. This transaction will leverage cross-selling opportunities, accelerate international market penetration and enhance the scale and profitability of the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

