WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

03.11.2025 08:00:14

EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH

03.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares portfolio company Magirus completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH

  • Magirus expands product offering in the defense and security vehicle market
  • A leading Austrian specialist for customized special vehicles for offroad, security and defense purposes
  • Strategic add-on acquisition for Magirus strengthening the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment

Munich, November 3, 2025 – Magirus, a wholly-owned portfolio company of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully completed the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau GmbH, an Austrian company specializing in the design, development, and production of customized vehicles for offroad, police, military, and paramilitary applications from Franz Achleitner-Fahrzeugbau und Reifenzentrum GmbH.

Achleitner is a well-established Austrian manufacturer located in Radfeld, Tirol, Austria, focusing on tailor-made vehicle bodies, conversions, and advanced all-wheel-drive technology for specialized vehicles, employing over 120 highly qualified staff. The company is recognized for its high-quality standards, strong technical expertise, and long-standing partnerships with OEMs.

As add-on acquisition to Magirus, the product portfolio includes armored vehicles for security and defense, all-wheel-drive and utility vehicles for challenging terrain. This transaction will leverage cross-selling opportunities, accelerate international market penetration and enhance the scale and profitability of the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


03.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2221950

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221950  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

