EQS-News: NORMA Group Adjusts Management Board Structure

EQS-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

NORMA Group Adjusts Management Board Structure



21.09.2026 / 11:34 CET/CEST

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NORMA Group Adjusts Management Board Structure

NORMA reduces Management Board to CEO and CFO

Dr. Daniel Heymann stepped down from the Management Board effective September 14, 2026

Adjustment of leadership structure reflects transformation towards NewNORMA

Maintal, September 21, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE has decided to reduce the company’s Management Board from three to two members. Going forward, the Management Board will consist of the CEO and CFO.

The decision reflects the changed size and setup of NORMA Group as part of its transformation towards NewNORMA. Following the sale of the Water Management business and the realignment of the company’s management approach, NORMA Group is becoming visibly leaner, more transparent and more competitive. In July 2026, the Supervisory Board was also reduced from six to five members following approval by the Annual General Meeting.

NORMA Group SE and Dr. Daniel Heymann, member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer, have mutually agreed to end their contractual relationship. Dr. Heymann stepped down from the Management Board effective September 14, 2026.

Birgit Seeger, CEO of NORMA Group: “I would like to personally thank Daniel very much for the trusted and constructive collaboration. I wish him all the best for his professional and personal future. With the transformation towards NewNORMA, we are consistently aligning the company with its future size and organizational setup. This also includes an appropriately lean management structure.”

Mark Wilhelms, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE: “Reducing the size of the Management Board will make NORMA Group more agile and thereby enhance the Group’s competitiveness. This will enable us to better leverage the opportunities created as part of the transformation strategy.”

Additional information on the company is available at www.normagroup.com. Press photos are available on our platform.

Contact

Pia-Maria Görner

Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Sustainability

E-Mail Pia-Maria.Goerner@normagroup.com

Tel.: +49 6181 403 403

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized connecting technology. With around 6,000 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group’s innovative connecting solutions are used in electric and combustion vehicles, ships and aircraft, in energy and infrastructure systems, in machinery, pharma, agriculture and white goods as well as in buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 820 million in 2025. The company has a global network of 19 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.