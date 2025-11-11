EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million



11.11.2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million

Bessenbach, November 11, 2025. The Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to execute a share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 40 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs), which is expected to be carried out between the end of November 2025 and December 31, 2026.

Against the backdrop of a robust liquidity situation and a solid financing structure with no outstanding maturities before March 2027, the Company plans to repurchase its own shares in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Frank Lorenz-Dietz, Chief Financial Officer of SAF-HOLLAND SE, comments: "With the share buyback, we are underlining our confidence in the strength and future viability of SAF-HOLLAND. We consider the repurchase of our own shares to be an attractive investment in our company and a clear signal of our confidence in its long-term growth potential. At the same time, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

The share buyback program is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of SAF-HOLLAND SE on June 10, 2021, according to which the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, may acquire treasury shares representing up to 10 percent of the share capital until June 9, 2026. The Company plans to propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026, that the authorization to acquire treasury shares be renewed.

SAF-HOLLAND reserves the right to suspend, resume, or terminate the share buyback program at any time, to the extent permitted by law. Further details on the technical implementation of the buyback will be published in due course in an announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (a) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Contact:

Dana Unger

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

Michael Schickling

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 617

michael.schickling@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. An average of around 5,700 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024.

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2024.

SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.

SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at www.safholland.com.