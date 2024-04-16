|
16.04.2024 12:29:35
EQS-News: Setting Sail for the Future: Hapag-Lloyd unveils its new Strategy 2030
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Setting Sail for the Future: Hapag-Lloyd unveils its new Strategy 2030
The Five Core Pillars of Strategy 2030
1. Pure Play Plus: Hapag-Lloyd continues to invest in its fleet and service network to further strengthen its core liner business while expanding its terminal portfolio, backed by a new Terminal and Infrastructure Division. In addition, the carrier aims to increase its share of inland transport in direct support of its core business.
2. Top 5 Global Container Line: With a focus on strategic growth initiatives, Hapag-Lloyd aims to cement its position among the top five global container lines and reinforce its presence in key markets, including Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific trade by growing above market.
3. Undisputed Number One for Quality: Hapag-Lloyd will double down on its quality strategy, aiming for an on-time delivery rate of more than 80% and strengthening operational excellence, customer care, and ease of doing business. The Gemini Cooperation with Maersk will be an important step towards this goal, as will the strengthening of internal processes.
4. Sustainability Driver: Fully embracing to environmental responsibility and contributing to keeping global warming within the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement, Hapag-Lloyd is committed to reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by around one third by 2030 and achieving net-zero fleet operations by 2045. This will be achieved through a range of measures, including fleet modernisation, new propulsion technologies, and the use of alternative fuels.
5. Top Performing Carrier: Hapag-Lloyd aims to remain an industry frontrunner by leveraging cutting-edge IT solutions, increasing productivity, maintaining a razor-sharp focus on performance and cost optimisation, developing the workforce, and attracting talents.
“We are very proud of our Strategy 2030, a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. "We operate in a very dynamic industry marked by shifting customer needs, so a resilient strategy is essential. Strategy 2030 positions us to thrive and lead as one of the top global container lines. With it, we will not only enhance the value we deliver to our customers and partners, but also make a meaningful contribution to the decarbonisation of our industry. It is our most ambitious strategy to date.”
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
16.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1881647
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1881647 16.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!