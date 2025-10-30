EQS-News: Successful nine-month results for 2025: Alzchem Group AG increases EBITDA by 12% and confirms forecast for record year in 2025

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Successful nine-month results for 2025: Alzchem Group AG increases EBITDA by 12% and confirms forecast for record year in 2025



Group sales increase by 2% to EUR 424.8 million

EBITDA climbs disproportionately to EUR 86.2 million

Positive free cash flow of EUR 48.1 million despite high investments

Trostberg, October 30, 2025 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2025 and further expanded its strong market position. In particular, the consistent focus on high-margin specialty chemicals and the strengthening of “Made in Germany” innovation and production expertise continue to have an impact. Despite the ongoing challenges in the European chemical industry, with sustained competitive pressure and high energy costs, Alzchem was able to increase both sales and earnings. Group sales rose by 2% to EUR 424.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, while EBITDA grew disproportionately by 12% to EUR 86.2 million. As a result, the EBITDA margin increased significantly from 18.5% to 20.3%. Consolidated net income climbed by 20% to EUR 46.8 million.

The strong results are primarily attributable to the positive development in the Specialty Chemicals segment, which once again acted as a growth driver with a sales increase of around 9% to EUR 281.6 million. Particularly encouraging was the sustained high demand in the creatine business (Creapure® and Creavitalis®) and the increasing momentum in the Custom Manufacturing segment. The defense sector (nitroguanidine) also continued to grow. With EBITDA of EUR 78.0 million, the Specialty Chemicals segment significantly exceeded the previous year’s figure of EUR 67.3 million, while the EBITDA margin also reached a higher level at 27.7% (previous year: 26.0%).

By contrast, as expected, the Basics & Intermediates segment recorded an 8% decline in sales to EUR 121.6 million as a result of the weak steel market and ongoing intense price competition in the pharmaceutical raw materials sector. In terms of earnings, EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.1 million after EUR 6.7 million in the previous year. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, however, the segment was able to generate positive momentum again and achieve sales growth of 6% – thanks in particular to solid demand for the Perlka® fertilizer and new product placements in the NITRALZ® division.

Free cash flow remained clearly positive at EUR 48.1 million after the first nine months of 2025 and stable at the previous year’s level, although investments reached a record level of EUR 67.4 million. The fact that investments significantly exceeded the previous year’s figure of EUR 26.4 million is primarily attributable to the expansion of production capacities for nitroguanidine. In addition, Alzchem invested primarily in the expansion of creatine capacities, which went into operation as planned in October. At the same time, construction work on the expansion of production capacities for guanidine nitrate and nitroguanidine progressed as planned. The new plant is still scheduled to go into operation in the second half of 2026. The search for a location for an additional nitroguanidine plant in the USA is also proceeding according to plan.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG, is satisfied with the development: “We are growing in a challenging environment because we focus on quality, innovation and reliability – values that are now particularly important in a competitive market. With the strategic expansion of our production capacities for guanidine nitrate, nitroguanidine, and creatine, we have made important investments for the future. Our cooperation with Ehrmann, which has made our Creavitalis® available in supermarkets in the form of functional foods, also demonstrates how diverse and sustainable our products are. We are convinced that Alzchem is ideally positioned for profitable growth in the coming years thanks to its clear strategic focus, high innovative strength, and strong financial base.”

Looking ahead to the coming months, Alzchem Group AG remains on track. The Management Board therefore confirms its forecast for the full year 2025 and expects another record year with sales growth to around EUR 580 million and an increase in EBITDA to around EUR 113 million. Risks arising from a possible tightening of US trade policy or continued weakness of the US Dollar are being monitored on an ongoing basis, but do not significantly affect current planning.

