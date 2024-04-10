EQS-News: Third acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Eltel Networks Energetyka S.A. and Eltel Networks Engineering S.A. from Eltel AB

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Third acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Eltel Networks Energetyka S.A. and Eltel Networks Engineering S.A. from Eltel AB



10.04.2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Third acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Eltel Networks Energetyka S.A. and Eltel Networks Engineering S.A. from Eltel AB

First deal in Poland strengthening the Good & Services segment as a new platform

Leading providers of electrical power engineering & construction services in Poland

Revenues of approx. EUR 36 million in 2023

Munich, April 10, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Eltel Networks Energetyka S.A. and Eltel Networks Engineering S.A. from Eltel AB. As a new platform investment, the companies will strengthen the Goods & Services segment. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 2024 and is subject to customary regulatory approval.

In business since 1961 and 1949 respectively, Eltel Networks Energetyka S.A. and Eltel Networks Engineering S.A. are among the leading providers of electrical power engineering services in Poland with revenues of approx. EUR 36 million in 2023. As an integrated entity with a one-stop shop model, the companies are providers of high voltage services with planning, construction, commissioning and maintenance services. Predominantly active in medium and large turn-key projects for transmissions and distribution networks for both overhead lines and power substations, the companies have a wide portfolio of customers that are prominent players within the energy sector in Poland. With around 410 employees and three main offices in Kraków, Rzeszów and Olsztyn, they are well positioned to address the growing Polish market, but also provide their experience in cross-border projects in the UK, Germany and the Nordics.

The companies will continue their expansion efforts within Poland and neighbouring countries, in the high-voltage segment, capitalizing on enormous demand driven by energy transformation. This expansion strategy will leverage Mutares' experience gained from the portfolio companies Conexus and Efacec, amongst others.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "With the acquisition of Eltel Networks Energetyka and Eltel Networks Engineering, we are signing our first transaction in Poland strengthening our Goods & Services segment in the field of electrical power engineering & construction services. I am highly confident, that we can further expand the market position and take advantage of the full-scale innovative R&D center to develop the company’s services. Moreover, this acquisition underscores the enormous potential for transactions in the Polish market."

