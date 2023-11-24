EQS-News: Thirteenth acquisition in 2023: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire PRINZ Kinematics GmbH from AL-KO

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Thirteenth acquisition in 2023: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire PRINZ Kinematics GmbH from AL-KO



24.11.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Thirteenth acquisition in 2023: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire PRINZ Kinematics GmbH from AL-KO

New add-on investment strengthening the KICO & ISH Group

Leading global automotive supplier of high-quality kinematic systems for OEMs

Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million in 2022

Munich, November 24, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire PRINZ Kinematics GmbH (“PRINZ”) from AL-KO. As a new add-on investment, the company will join KICO & ISH Group, strengthening the groups position as system supplier of high-quality automotive technology. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2023.

PRINZ is a leading global automotive supplier of kinematic systems specialized in the development and production of hinges, mainly used in vehicle doors, tailgates and engine hoods for premium OEM customers. Founded in 1985, the company is headquartered in Stromberg, Germany, and additionally operates two full-scale production sites in Bulgaria (Ruse) and China (Shenyang), which enable direct access to a strong customer base, including international premium OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck, BMW and Volvo. With around 300 employees, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 55 million in 2022.

KICO & ISH Group is now a leading global supplier of hinge and locking systems. With the four companies KICO, ISH, High Precision Components and PRINZ, Mutares is planning total revenues of approx. EUR 350 million for the fiscal year 2024. Mutares now aims to leverage synergies between the four companies in China, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria.

Robin Laik, CEO and founder of Mutares, comments: "With the acquisition of PRINZ in Germany, we are further expanding our Automotive & Mobility segment. The company is very well established in the market and has the potential to further strengthen its competitive position due to its wide product portfolio and own R&D capacities. We look forward to working with the PRINZ team to expand the company’s product portfolio and further increase our market share in the hinge and locking systems group."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com