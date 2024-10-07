EQS-News: Twelfth acquisition in 2024: Mutares submits a binding offer to acquire Alcura France from Alliance Healthcare Group France

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Expected twelfth acquisition in 2024 to strengthen the goods & services segment of Mutares

Distribution and rental of home care equipment and solutions in France

Close to EUR 100 million in expected revenues for 2025

Munich, October 7, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has submitted a binding offer to acquire Alcura France from Alliance Healthcare Group France. The company is located in Châteauroux, France and is a specialised distributor of home care solutions. The parties will now engage in a consultation process with the relevant works council and will seek approval from the merger control authorities. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q4 2024 subject to the successful completion of the consultation and regulatory clearance processes.

Established in 1973, Alcura France is a key player in the distribution of home care solutions in France, servicing a diversified customer base of more than 8,000 active customers. The company is specialized in providing medical equipment to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and other patients, and has distinguished itself through a wide offering of products, encompassing more than 3,000 referenced products, from medical beds to breast pumps and wheelchairs. With a workforce of approx. 500 professionals with proven medical expertise, distributed across 43 agencies in France, Alcura France generated revenues of around EUR 60 million in 2023.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With the acquisition of Alcura France we would once again underpin our leadership in carve-outs from large companies. The company plays a major role in the French homecare market which is propelled by the aging demographic, escalating trends in outpatient care and the high occupancy rate of nursing homes. We at Mutares look forward to working with the management team and employees to help shape the company's future growth.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

