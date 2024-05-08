EQS-News: Vossloh receives another major order to supply rail fastening systems in China

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh receives another major order to supply rail fastening systems in China



08.05.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Systems serve the construction of two high-speed lines

The order is valued at the equivalent of around €40 million

Deliveries planned from 2025

Werdohl, May 8, 2024. Vossloh has once again been awarded a contract to supply rail fastening systems in connection with the construction of two high-speed lines in China. One of the two lines connects the megacity of Xining with the metropolis of Chengdu, which has developed into the most important economic metropolis in western China alongside Chongqing. The second line runs between Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, and the city of Hezuo in the south-east of the province.

Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd., Vossloh AG's subsidiary based in Kunshan, China, will be responsible for the execution of the order. Deliveries are scheduled from 2025.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, says: "Our high quality, innovative strength and systems expertise are long appreciated in China. Our technical expertise in the construction of high-speed lines is leading worldwide. I am pleased about the trust placed in Vossloh by our customers in China, which is once again underlined by the award of this important order."

China has a high-speed rail network of just over 43,000 kilometers and plans to expand it significantly: It is set to grow to over 70,000 kilometers by 2035. The Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. has around 130 employees and is one of the leading local suppliers of rail fastening systems, particularly for highly sophisticated applications on high-speed lines.

Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-Mail: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.