EQS-News: Vossloh's unique rail replacement technology enables refurbishment of the important Cologne - Rhine/Main high-speed line in record time

Vossloh's unique rail replacement technology enables refurbishment of the important Cologne - Rhine/Main high-speed line in record time



29.08.2024

Vossloh's unique rail replacement technology enables refurbishment of the important Cologne - Rhine/Main high-speed line in record time

Vossloh replaces rails on one of the most important railway lines in Deutsche Bahn's ICE network

Vossloh uses innovative rail replacement technology to replace more than 100,000 meters of rail in just four weeks

Even under extreme conditions in the far north of Sweden, Vossloh impresses during rail replacement

Werdohl, August 29, 2024. Vossloh is playing a central role in the modernization of Deutsche Bahn's main transport routes. One of Vossloh's unique rail replacement trains was used for the refurbishment of the Cologne - Rhine/Main high-speed line, once again proving to be an indispensable tool for the efficient and rapid replacement of rails.

Vossloh's rail replacement train, in combination with its own rail loading trains, enables the rails to be completely replaced in the shortest possible time thanks to a highly efficient assembly line system. The rail replacement process includes welding using a mobile flash-butt welding machine, unloading new rails and loading the old rails. Thanks to the high working speed of up to 4,000 meters of track per shift, shutdown and construction times are reduced to a minimum. This was impressively demonstrated during the refurbishment of the heavily frequented and, due to topographical conditions, highly demanding high-speed line between Cologne and Frankfurt. Thanks to the one-stop shop approach, the high level of logistics expertise and Vossloh's innovative rail replacement technology, more than 100,000 meters of rails were replaced and seamlessly welded in less than a month, once again impressively underlining the efficiency and performance of the rail replacement process. This enabled the refurbishment of the line, one of the most important routes in the ICE network with 120 ICE trains a day, to be completed in record time.

Vossloh's rail replacement train has also proven itself many times internationally. In the Netherlands and most recently in the north of Sweden, where a section of the important Malmbanan railroad line was damaged after two derailments, the train was successfully deployed. Despite enormous time pressure and adverse weather conditions, the damaged rails were quickly replaced, ensuring the smooth transportation of ore from the mines in the far north of Sweden. The end customer, Trafikverket, was extremely satisfied with the fast and efficient solution.

"With our comprehensive expertise and holistic approach, we have provided our customers with significant support in recent weeks, both in the rapid renewal of one of Deutsche Bahn's key high-speed lines and in the urgent refurbishment of a section of the economically important Malmbanan line in Sweden. Our unique rail replacement technology enabled us to complete these tasks efficiently, with clockwork precision and in record time. Special thanks go to our trackside teams, whose outstanding expertise and tireless efforts have made these important projects a success," says Jan Furnivall, Chief Operating Officer of Vossloh AG.

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.





