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WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

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03.11.2026 18:10:44

Ericsson, Verizon To Deploy AI-native Network Automation

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications equipment maker Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to deploy artificial intelligence-driven automation across Verizon's radio access network.

The company said Verizon plans a nationwide rollout of Ericsson's Intelligent Controller platform this year to support the deployment of AI-native rApps developed by both Ericsson and Verizon.

Ericsson said deployments of autonomous network optimization applications, including the Advanced Antenna System Cell Shaper rApp, generated gains of up to 8.9% in downlink data throughput and up to 8% in uplink UE throughput.

The company said the open standards-based platform will allow Verizon to develop and deploy its own rApps as it advances network automation and prepares for future 6G technologies.

Verizon also plans to test and deploy additional Ericsson rApps, including Cell Anomaly Detector, Root Cause Explainer and Anomaly General Optimizer, to improve network performance and operational efficiency, Ericsson said.

Shares of Ericsson were losing 1.31 percent at $10.94 on the Nasdaq.

On NYSE, shares of Verizon were up 0.28 percent at $45.17.

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Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs) 9,70 0,52% Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)
Verizon Inc. 41,03 -0,26% Verizon Inc.

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