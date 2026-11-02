Estee Lauder Boosts FY27 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027, reflecting its strong performance in the fiscal 2027 first quarter while remaining cautious amid ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.85 to $3.18 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.45 per share on sales growth of 5.0 to 6.5 percent and organic net sales growth of 4.0 to 5.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $2.52 to $2.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.10 to $3.35 per share on sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and organic net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock of $0.35 per share, payable on December 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2026.

In Monday's pre-market trading, EL is trading on the NYSE at $108.87, down $0.37 or 0.34 percent.

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