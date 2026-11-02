Estée Lauder Companies Aktie
WKN: 897933 / ISIN: US5184391044
|
02.11.2026 12:30:30
Estee Lauder Boosts FY27 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027, reflecting its strong performance in the fiscal 2027 first quarter while remaining cautious amid ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.85 to $3.18 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.45 per share on sales growth of 5.0 to 6.5 percent and organic net sales growth of 4.0 to 5.5 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $2.52 to $2.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.10 to $3.35 per share on sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and organic net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock of $0.35 per share, payable on December 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2026.
In Monday's pre-market trading, EL is trading on the NYSE at $108.87, down $0.37 or 0.34 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)
Analysen zu Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)
|97,92
|-1,39%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck, während auch der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.