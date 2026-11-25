Expedia Aktie
WKN DE: A1JRLJ / ISIN: US30212P3038
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25.11.2026 16:53:09
Expedia To Acquire Kiwi.com For Undisclosed Sum
(RTTNews) - Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Czech Republic-based travel technology company and online travel agency Kiwi.com, enhancing its air travel platform and expanding its footprint in Europe. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will integrate Kiwi.com's flight inventory, technology platform, and customer service capabilities into Expedia's existing air operations.
The company anticipates that this move will bolster its U.S. air services while extending its reach across Europe, creating new growth opportunities for both consumer brands and business-to-business partnerships.
The transaction is expected to finalize in the first half of 2027.
EXPE is currently trading at $231.98 down $7.28 or 3.04 percent on the Nasdaq.
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