22.10.2024 14:41:54
Fiserv Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, financial services firm Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.73 to $8.80 per share on organic revenue growth of 16 to 17 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.80 per share on organic revenue growth of 15 to 17 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.75 per share on revenue growth of 6.4 percent to $19.2 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
