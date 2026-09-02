Fluke Launches Mobile Acoustic Camera For Leak Detection

(RTTNews) - Fluke Corp. announced on Wednesday that it has introduced the ii01 Acoustic Camera for Android, the first acoustic imaging tool in its iSee mobile series designed to help technicians locate compressed air and gas leaks more quickly.

The device uses Fluke's SoundMap technology and MEMS sensors to visualize sound sources with a detection range of 2 kilohertz to 48 kilohertz. It supports common industrial applications including leak detection and air tightness inspection and features a dedicated leak mode for rapid operation.

Fluke said the ii01 connects directly to Android smartphones and tablets via USB C enabling plug and play use without complex setup Weighing about 50 grams the compact rugged design is intended for industrial environments while remaining portable.

The camera allows image and video capture through the Fluke iSee app with sharing and reporting functions to support faster communication and maintenance productivity.