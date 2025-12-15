Gilead Sciences Reports Positive Phase 3 ARTISTRY-2 HIV Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Monday reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 ARTISTRY-2 trial.

This trial looked at switching from BIKTARVY to a new fixed-dose combo of bictegravir and lenacapavir for adults with HIV who are already virologically suppressed.

The once-a-day pill showed it performed just as well as BIKTARVY by Week 48, with similar levels of viral suppression and no new safety issues popping up. Gilead is planning to combine the findings from ARTISTRY-2 with those from ARTISTRY-1 to help with regulatory submissions and future scientific talks.

GILD is currently trading at $121.70 up $2.09 or 1.75 percent on the Nasdaq.