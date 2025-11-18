Glencore Aktie
WKN DE: A1JAGV / ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64
|
18.11.2025 18:07:32
Glencore-Merafe starts retrenchments at ferrochrome smelters
RETRENCHMENTS will commence at the idled Wonderkop and Boeshoek smelters in South Africa, operated by the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture.Some employees at Glencore’s Alloys division would also be affected, the mining and commodities marketing group announced on Tuesday.This comes in the absence of a new electricity tariff that was under negotiation with the South African government.According to Solidarity, a union, some 2,425 direct jobs and more than 17,000 indirect jobs will be affected. Glencore said in its announcement, however, that its Lion smelter would continue to be operational. Boshoek and Wonderkop would be placed on care and maintenance.Glencore laid the retrenchments at the door of government which owns Eskom, a power utility. “Despite its (the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture) engagement with Government no viable interventions or solutions have been presented to address the severe challenges impacting our ferrochrome operations, the most pressing requirement being the provision of a competitive energy tariff.“As a result, in the absence of any viable solution from the Government, retrenchments will commence within the next couple of weeks,” it said.Glencore alerted the market to the threat of retrenchments on September 1 when it initiatied a Section 189 process in terms of South Africa’s Labour Relations Act.The retrenchments are no great surprise considering the Joint Venture had this year suspended ferrochome production from its Lion Complex facilities, ostensibly to conduct maintenance. Merafe also suspended its Boshoek smelter and its Wonderkop operations. This follows the shuttering of 10 other smelters.On the other hand, the South African government suggested it was ready to present a competitive tariff after Cabinet approved a plan for intensive energy users earlier this year, according to Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. “We are going to restart smelters,” Ramokgopa said.“We are working with government to find solutions. And we are, in my view, fairly close to a possible solution,” said Japie Fullard, head of operations at the Merafe-Glencore JV in late July.“There’s already a special tariff, but unfortunately that special tariff is not special enough for us to actually be viable in South Africa,” Fullard said in August.Said Glencore today: “These operations have long been a cornerstone of local economic activity. The potential closure of these smelters will result in significant job losses and have a devastating impact on employees, their families, and the surrounding communities”.The Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture has capacity for 2.3 million tons (Mt) in ferrochrome production – equal to a third of South Africa’s annual exports in the mineral.South Africa has lost an estimated 300,000-350,000 jobs due to the closure of 14 energy-intensive smelters across the country. In 2024, South Africa supplied about 3.3Mt of ferrochrome out of a global production total of 17.5Mt. Merafe has installed capacity of 2.3Mt a year.Merafe has a 20.5% stake in the JV while Glencore owns the balance.The post Glencore-Merafe starts retrenchments at ferrochrome smelters appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Dienstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|FTSE 100-Wert Glencore-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Glencore von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Former Glencore traders plead ‘not guilty’ to West Africa corruption charges (Financial Times)
|
10.11.25
|Former Glencore traders plead ‘not guilty’ to West Africa corruption charges (Financial Times)
|
07.11.25
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 notiert am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|FTSE 100-Titel Glencore-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Glencore von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Mittwochshandel in London: FTSE 100 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)