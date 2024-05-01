|
01.05.2024 21:05:18
Google Photos Introduces Single-Tap Video Enhancement Feature
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is currently testing a new feature called "Enhance your video" which would bring some significant improvements to video recordings in Google Photos.
According to Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug, the unreleased feature would make it easier for the user to apply brightness, contrast, saturation, and other adjustments to a video with a single tap.
The app expert said that the feature, spotted on the latest version 6.81.0.628906483 of the Google Photos Android app, is currently not available for use. However, Assemble Debug was able to activate it through some software manipulations.
Upon testing the feature, the tipster found that the processing "takes some time" and "depends on the length of the video".
The expert also predicted that the app would be available for all users soon.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Google defends ‘better’ search product as antitrust trial wraps up (Financial Times)
|
02.05.24
|Profiteure des Datacenter-Boom und News von Apple bis Palantir - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
30.04.24
|Google schaltet KI-Erweiterungen für Österreich frei (APA)
|
30.04.24
|Apple targets Google staff to build AI team (Financial Times)
|
29.04.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Ende des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|155,14
|1,36%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|156,16
|0,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Donnerstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas schwächer. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag von seiner freundlichen Seite. An den asiatischen Börsen standen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.