01.05.2024 21:05:18

Google Photos Introduces Single-Tap Video Enhancement Feature

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is currently testing a new feature called "Enhance your video" which would bring some significant improvements to video recordings in Google Photos.

According to Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug, the unreleased feature would make it easier for the user to apply brightness, contrast, saturation, and other adjustments to a video with a single tap.

The app expert said that the feature, spotted on the latest version 6.81.0.628906483 of the Google Photos Android app, is currently not available for use. However, Assemble Debug was able to activate it through some software manipulations.

Upon testing the feature, the tipster found that the processing "takes some time" and "depends on the length of the video".

The expert also predicted that the app would be available for all users soon.

