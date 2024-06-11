Google Rolls Out Gemini Nano AI For Its Pixel Series In June Feature Drop

(RTTNews) - In the June Pixel update, Google is rolling out a range of new and improved features for its hardware lineup.

The update will roll out over the next few weeks to all supported Pixel phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

One of the highlights of the update is the integration of the mobile-ready Gemini Nano generative AI model, previously exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro owners, into Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A phones. Initially available as a developer option, users can enable this AI model through the device settings.

In addition to the AI model integration, the update brings significant enhancements to the Recorder app, including detailed summaries of recordings. Exclusive to the Pixel 8 family, the update introduces the Find My Device feature, which allows users to locate their phone even when it's off or the battery is drained for "at least 23 hours."

Moreover, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A now support Display Port output via the USB-C jack, enabling users to view the phone's interface on a larger screen.

Other notable features in the update include Display Port connectivity support for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A, reverse phone number lookup for unknown numbers from the call log, and fall and crash detection for Pixel Watch 2. In the event of a severe crash, the device will notify emergency contacts with location details through the Emergency Sharing feature. Additionally, the Pixel tablet will now detect falls from bicycles and provide doorbell notifications.