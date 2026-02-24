Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
24.02.2026 23:29:06
Google To Integrate Live Location Sharing In Messages App
(RTTNews) - Google is preparing to bring real-time location sharing directly to its Google Messages app, integrating the feature with the company's Find Hub platform for a more seamless Android experience.
According to findings from the latest beta version of the Messages app, users will soon be able to share their live location within a conversation, eliminating the need to send a static Google Maps link.
New code strings reference "live location sharing" powered by Find Hub, suggesting that recipients may see a built-in map view without leaving the Messages interface.
The upcoming feature is expected to offer familiar sharing durations, including one hour, for the rest of the day, or until manually turned off, while still supporting traditional link-based location sharing. Although the functionality is not yet live, it appears in the latest beta release, indicating a potential rollout in the near future.
Separately, an update to the standalone Find Hub app hints that additional features, such as location-based arrival and departure alerts, could soon be added.
The move suggests Google is consolidating its location-sharing tools around Find Hub as it continues refining cross-app experiences on the Android platform.
