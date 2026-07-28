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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.07.2026 16:00:00
Here's Exactly How Much Alphabet's SpaceX Shares Are Worth
In 2015, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) invested about $1 billion in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. As of the end of the second quarter, its stake was worth $94.1 billion, according to Alphabet's second-quarter earnings release.A lot has changed at the rocket company over the decade-plus since Alphabet's initial investment, ultimately culminating in its IPO last quarter. While Alphabet's share in the company may have been diluted, the capital gains it has made are quite astounding. SpaceX's stock price has slipped lower since June, but Alphabet's stake is still worth about $65.6 billion as of this writing. Here's what that massive gain means for both Alphabet and SpaceX investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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