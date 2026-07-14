Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

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14.07.2026 22:15:00

Here's Exactly Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Floundering in 2026

Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock is having a tough year. The stock has fallen 30% from its 52-week high, with a decline of more than 25% in the first seven months or so of 2026. There are multiple reasons for this drop, but the biggest issue isn't the company's business. Here's why this sell-off may not be as scary as it seems.If you look back to Intuitive Surgical's initial public offering, it has suffered through eight drawdowns of 30% or more. So the current decline isn't really unusual for the growth-oriented stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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