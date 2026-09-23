ON Semiconductor Aktie

ON Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930124 / ISIN: US6821891057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.09.2026 19:30:00

Here's How ON Semiconductor Is Targeting a $213 Billion AI Power Opportunity

The stock of intelligent power and sensing chip company ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) has had a wild ride in 2026. It delivered an exceptional performance, driven by a combination of soaring demand from its fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and a cyclical recovery in its core automotive and industrial end markets.

However, the announcement of an agreement to acquire AI edge solutions company Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) led to a crash in the share price, and the recent investor day presentation didn't reverse it. What's going on and why isn't the market warming to the company's strategic shift?

A slew of Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets for the stock after the investor day presentation, in which management outlined plans to target a market valued at $213 billion. However, as ever, it's hard to discern if the cuts were in response to the presentation or a lowering of price targets now that the market has corrected the stock so sharply.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ON Semiconductor Corp. 64,80 1,74% ON Semiconductor Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Minus in den Feierabend - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenso nachgab. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen