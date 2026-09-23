ON Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 930124 / ISIN: US6821891057
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23.09.2026 19:30:00
Here's How ON Semiconductor Is Targeting a $213 Billion AI Power Opportunity
The stock of intelligent power and sensing chip company ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) has had a wild ride in 2026. It delivered an exceptional performance, driven by a combination of soaring demand from its fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and a cyclical recovery in its core automotive and industrial end markets.
However, the announcement of an agreement to acquire AI edge solutions company Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) led to a crash in the share price, and the recent investor day presentation didn't reverse it. What's going on and why isn't the market warming to the company's strategic shift?
A slew of Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets for the stock after the investor day presentation, in which management outlined plans to target a market valued at $213 billion. However, as ever, it's hard to discern if the cuts were in response to the presentation or a lowering of price targets now that the market has corrected the stock so sharply.
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