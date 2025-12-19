Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
19.12.2025 11:00:00
Here's What Disney (DIS) Stock Investors Must Watch in 2026
In 2025, the S&P 500 has so far generated a 17% total return (as of Dec. 17). In the face of trade uncertainties and waning consumer confidence, this is a great performance for the broad index. Unfortunately, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has lagged the benchmark with a total return of 1.4%.Disney is still a media and entertainment powerhouse with a wide economic moat. Here's what investors should watch as we head into 2026.Image source: Walt Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17.12.25
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zum Ende des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.12.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
16.12.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Walt Disney von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Will OpenAI’s $1bn deal with Disney boost video app Sora? (Financial Times)
|
12.12.25
|NYSE-Handel: Zum Start des Freitagshandels Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)