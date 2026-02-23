Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
|
23.02.2026 15:00:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Moderna With a 10‑Foot Pole Until Its Next Growth Engine Is Clear
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic. There's a good reason for that: Its mRNA technology enabled the rapid development of a vaccine. The financial benefit of that success for Moderna was huge, but what comes next?The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was a global event and a material shock to the world's healthcare system. Moderna used its mRNA technology to help develop a vaccine in record time. The company's reward was a massive revenue spike, with its sales jumping from roughly $60 million in 2020 to over $19 billion in 2023.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
|
16:03
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Rechtsstreit um Patent: BioNTech verklagt Moderna - So reagieren die Aktien (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Moderna-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Moderna-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Moderna-Aktie gefragt: US-Behörde nimmt Grippeimpfstoff-Antrag unter die Lupe (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Trump administration reverses move to block Moderna flu vaccine trial (Financial Times)
|
18.02.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Moderna-Aktie weit im Plus: Umsatz eingebrochen - Verlust reduziert (finanzen.at)