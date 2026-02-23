Moderna Aktie

WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079

23.02.2026 15:00:00

Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Moderna With a 10‑Foot Pole Until Its Next Growth Engine Is Clear

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic. There's a good reason for that: Its mRNA technology enabled the rapid development of a vaccine. The financial benefit of that success for Moderna was huge, but what comes next?The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was a global event and a material shock to the world's healthcare system. Moderna used its mRNA technology to help develop a vaccine in record time. The company's reward was a massive revenue spike, with its sales jumping from roughly $60 million in 2020 to over $19 billion in 2023.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
