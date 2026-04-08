Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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08.04.2026 18:13:49
Here's Why Shares in Chevron Slumped Today
Shares in integrated oil major Chevron (NYSE: CVX) declined by 5.3% by 11 a.m. today. There's no arguing over the reason: the 15% drop in oil prices as a consequence of the agreement for a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Investors have been buying stocks like Chevron to hedge against the risk of a prolonged conflict and its impact on global energy prices. As such, when that risk recedes, as it appears to have done today, it's understandable if the market reacts by selling off oil and stocks like Chevron, which are bought as proxies for oil prices. Still, it's worth taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture here. The 15% drop in oil prices just means it's trading at about $95 per barrel at the time of writing, a significant premium to the $58 per barrel it traded at at the start of the year. That's good news for Chevron's upstream (exploration and production) interests. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.
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08.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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08.04.26
|Aktien von Exxon, Chevron, BP & Co.: Shell reduziert Gas-Prognose - Sektor unter Druck (finanzen.at)
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08.04.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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08.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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08.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Nahost-Konflikt im Fokus: UBS bullish für ExxonMobil-Aktie - so reagieren Chevron, Shell & BP (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|167,04
|1,16%
|Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
|17 820,00
|-4,71%
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