Hilton and American Express Upgrade Hilton Honors Surpass® and Aspire Cards with New Benefits and More Value for Travel and Everyday Purchases

Today, Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) introduced new and refreshed benefits for the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Cards, providing more value, greater flexibility, and an even better travel experience. The Cards offer new ways to earn points on everyday spending, including online retail purchases, and generous credits for Hilton stays and essential travel services, like car rentals and flights.

"We’re excited to build on our successful partnership with American Express by delivering exceptional value and flexibility to our loyal Hilton Honors Card Members,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton. "At Hilton, we know a great stay is at the heart of every great trip, and as we roll out these new and elevated benefits across our Surpass and Aspire portfolio, we look forward to making our Card Members’ experiences even more rewarding.”

"Over the past 70 years American Express and Hilton have created products and services that support our customers when they travel,” said Anthony Cirri, executive vice president, US Consumer Product Management & Lending, American Express. "Now, we’re helping them earn points even faster by adding benefits that reward everyday spending plus statement credits that can help them get through the airport more quickly and make their stays at Hilton properties even more enjoyable.”

For travelers looking for more ways to accumulate Honors Bonus Points on their everyday purchases, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card now offers:

4X Hilton Honors Bonus Points on U.S online retail purchases

Up to $200 back in statement credits annually for eligible Hilton purchases made with your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card directly at participating Hilton properties (up to $50 in statement credits each quarter)

Complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status1

In addition to these new benefits, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card continues to offer 12X Points on eligible Hilton purchases; 6X Points on spending at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations; 3X Points on all other eligible purchases; and complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status. The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card has an annual fee of $150 (Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Rates and Fees).

For frequent travelers looking for more exceptional stays and premium travel experiences, the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card now offers:

Up to $400 in statement credits annually for eligible purchases made with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card directly at participating Hilton Resorts (up to $200 in statement credits semi-annually)

Up to $200 in statement credits annually on eligible flight purchases (up to $50 in statement credits each quarter) made on your Hilton Honors Aspire Card

$189 in statement credits per calendar year after you sign up and pay for a CLEAR Plus membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card

One Free Night Reward after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year

Complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status 2

Cell phone protection: You can be reimbursed, the lesser of, your repair or replacement costs following damage, such as a cracked screen, or theft for a maximum of $800 per claim when your cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month's wireless bill was paid by an Eligible Card Account. A $50 deductible will apply to each approved claim with a limit of 2 approved claims per 12-month period. Additional terms and conditions apply*.

In addition to these new benefits, the Card continues to offer 14X Points on eligible Hilton purchases; 7X Points on purchases of eligible flights, eligible car rentals, and purchases at U.S. restaurants; 3X Points on all other eligible purchases; complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond status; an Annual Free Night Reward each membership year, an additional Free Night Reward after spending $30,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within a calendar year, and a third Free Night Reward after spending an additional $30,000 on eligible purchases (for a total $60,000) on your Card within the same calendar year; and up to $100 statement credit towards qualifying charges at participating Waldorf Astoria® Hotels & Resorts and Conrad® Hotels & Resorts during stays of two or more nights. The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has an annual fee of $550 (Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Rates and Fees).

The Hilton Honors American Express Cards will also feature new designs - the Hilton Honors American Express Card and the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card will be made of 70% reclaimed plastic and the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card will be made of metal.

According to recent data** from American Express and Hilton, consumers want to earn more rewards from their credit card to help them book their next trip and make the most of their travel. The survey revealed that 75% of those surveyed said they wished their credit card rewarded day-to-day spending so they could use it on travel. 85% of Gen Z and Millennial consumers said they’d upgrade their accommodations if they had credit card benefits to help pay for it. 77% of Gen Z and Millennials said they want their everyday spending to help them reach their travel goals.

The newly enhanced Hilton Honors Surpass® and Aspire Cards now help Card Members to stay sooner, stay better and stay more often at Hilton’s nearly 7,300 hotels and resorts spanning 123 countries and territories. Additionally, from October 19, 2023, through January 17, 2024, new Hilton Honors American Express Card Members can take advantage of the following limited-time offers:

Hilton Honors American Express Card : Card Members can earn 100K Bonus Points after spending $2K in purchases on their new Card in their first six months of Card Membership, which can be redeemed for three nights at participating Hilton properties. As part of Hilton Honors Membership, Card Members will receive complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status and can turn their everyday into a stay with accelerated Points earning. (Terms apply).

: Card Members can earn 100K Bonus Points after spending $2K in purchases on their new Card in their first six months of Card Membership, which can be redeemed for three nights at participating Hilton properties. As part of Hilton Honors Membership, Card Members will receive complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status and can turn their everyday into a stay with accelerated Points earning. (Terms apply). Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card : Card Members can earn 170K Bonus Points after spending $3K in purchases on their new Card in their first six months of Card Membership, which can be redeemed for four nights at participating Hilton properties. As part of Hilton Honors Membership, Card Members will receive complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status and can earn even more Points on everyday spend. (Terms apply).

: Card Members can earn 170K Bonus Points after spending $3K in purchases on their new Card in their first six months of Card Membership, which can be redeemed for four nights at participating Hilton properties. As part of Hilton Honors Membership, Card Members will receive complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status and can earn even more Points on everyday spend. (Terms apply). Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Card Members can earn 180K Bonus Points after spending $6K in purchases on their new Card in their first six months of Card Membership, which can be redeemed for four nights at participating Hilton properties. As part of Hilton Honors Membership, Card Members will receive complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond status for an elevated stay experience and can maximize their Points earning on everyday spend. (Terms apply).

There will be no changes to the Hilton Honors American Express Card. For more information on Hilton Honors American Express Cards, visit here.

*Coverage is provided by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.

**This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of American Express between September 8-September 12, 2023 among a sample of 2001 Adults. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Adults based on gender, age, race, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

