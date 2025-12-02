Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Holcim makes three acquisitions to accelerate circular construction in the UK, Germany and France



02.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Acquisition of Thames Materials extends Holcim footprint to full Greater London area



Acquisition of A&S Recycling GmbH adds three hubs situated by metropolitan centers in Northern Germany



Holcim signs agreement to acquire a recycler of construction demolition materials based in Northwest France



Combined annual processing capacity of 1.3Mt of construction demolition materials to contribute to Group target of recycling over 20Mt a year by 2030

Holcim has completed two acquisitions of demolition materials recycling businesses and agreed to make a third, as it accelerates circular construction across Europe. The three companies have a combined annual permitted processing capacity of around 1.3 million tons. Holcim has closed the acquisition of Thames Materials, a leading recycler of construction demolition materials in West London and its surrounding counties, and acquired a majority stake in the recycling business of A&S Recycling GmbH, a Hanover-based company operating in North Germany. Holcim has also agreed to acquire a recycler of construction demolition materials in Northwest France. Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “The acquisitions of Thames Materials, A&S Recycling GmbH, and a recycling business in Northwest France will extend our leadership in circular construction and contribute to our NextGen Growth 2030 target of recycling more than 20 million tons of construction demolition materials a year. The future of construction is circular and I look forward to realizing that future together with our new colleagues.” The acquisitions will scale Holcim’s circular construction technology ECOCycle®. With West London-based Thames Materials, Holcim is now able to provide circular construction services to the whole Greater London area. The transaction follows Holcim's acquisition of East London-based Sivyer Logistics in 2023. A&S Recycling GmbH’s three sites located in the Greater Hanover area will take to 10 the number of Holcim’s recycling hubs in Germany. The acquisition of the recycling business in Northwest France will reinforce Holcim’s footprint in the region, and will bring to 28 the number of recycling centers the company operates in the country. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion1 in 2024, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45,000 employees in 44 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling – powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle®. 1 Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News