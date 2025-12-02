Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
02.12.2025 07:00:03
Holcim makes three acquisitions to accelerate circular construction in the UK, Germany and France
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim has closed the acquisition of Thames Materials, a leading recycler of construction demolition materials in West London and its surrounding counties, and acquired a majority stake in the recycling business of A&S Recycling GmbH, a Hanover-based company operating in North Germany. Holcim has also agreed to acquire a recycler of construction demolition materials in Northwest France.
Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “The acquisitions of Thames Materials, A&S Recycling GmbH, and a recycling business in Northwest France will extend our leadership in circular construction and contribute to our NextGen Growth 2030 target of recycling more than 20 million tons of construction demolition materials a year. The future of construction is circular and I look forward to realizing that future together with our new colleagues.”
The acquisitions will scale Holcim’s circular construction technology ECOCycle®. With West London-based Thames Materials, Holcim is now able to provide circular construction services to the whole Greater London area. The transaction follows Holcim's acquisition of East London-based Sivyer Logistics in 2023.
A&S Recycling GmbH’s three sites located in the Greater Hanover area will take to 10 the number of Holcim’s recycling hubs in Germany. The acquisition of the recycling business in Northwest France will reinforce Holcim’s footprint in the region, and will bring to 28 the number of recycling centers the company operates in the country.
About Holcim
1 Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize.
Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
