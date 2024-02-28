|
Holcim proposes Michael H. McGarry as new independent member of its Board of Directors
Holcim proposes Michael H. McGarry, formerly Chairman and Chief Executive of PPG Industries, a leading global specialty coatings company, for election to its Board of Directors. The election will take place at Holcim’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024. All other members are standing for re-election. Jan Jenisch is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board.
With the proposed nomination, the Holcim Board will comprise 10 members, nine of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI. Holcim continually strengthens its Board to ensure it includes diverse backgrounds, experience and expertise in all key areas relevant to its business.
An American citizen, Michael H. McGarry is a highly-accomplished global business leader who most recently served as Executive Chairman of PPG Industries in 2023, and as Chairman and CEO from 2016 to 2022. During his tenure, PPG Industries led a successful portfolio transformation to become one of the world’s largest specialty coatings companies, with net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023.
After joining PPG Industries as an engineer in 1981, McGarry took on roles of increasing responsibility across all regions, from sales and market development in Pittsburgh, United States, to leading a specialty business in Bangkok, Thailand, and serving as managing director, PPG Europe, in Switzerland. A mechanical engineering graduate of the University of Texas, McGarry has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
