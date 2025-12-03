Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim recognized as Global Top Employer



03.12.2025 / 07:15 CET/CEST



One of only 18 companies worldwide to receive the prestigious certification from the Top Employers Institute

Top Employer certification was awarded to 27 different Holcim markets across all of its regions

Holcim has been named a Global Top Employer for 2025 by the Top Employers Institute, one of only 18 companies worldwide to receive the prestigious certification recognizing organizations that meet the highest standards across their people practices. Career Catalyst, Holcim’s global digital mentorship platform, was among the company’s initiatives certified by the Top Employer Institute and is now featured in the Institute’s Best Practice Library. The Top Employer certification was awarded to 27 of Holcim’s markets across all of its regions, from Asia, Middle East & Africa to Latin America and Europe. Across all first-time participating countries, high scores were achieved in people practices, reflecting the culture of performance and value creation driving Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.” Miljan Gutovic, CEO: “This achievement is truly a testament to the excellent collaboration and dedication across our teams at Holcim, and we are incredibly proud of this recognition. I thank and congratulate all our 45 000 employees for demonstrating the strength of our Holcim Spirit.” Carmen Diaz, Chief People & Sustainability Officer: “We are delighted to receive this recognition, which reflects Holcim’s focus on being the best workplace. A workplace where talent is nurtured, diversity is celebrated, people are engaged, and health and safety is our top priority.” The Top Employer benchmark evaluates companies against global standards in career development, learning, well-being, and compensation practices. Companies that receive the Global Top Employer designation must be certified as a Regional Top Employer in a minimum number of countries and regions, including the country of their global headquarters. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion1 in 2024, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 44 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling – powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle®. 1 Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News