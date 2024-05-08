Holcim Shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 Annual General Meeting

|
Holcim’s 2024 Annual General Meeting took place at the Bossard Arena in Zug today. Shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals, including the proposed 12% increase in dividend to CHF 2.80 per registered share of Holcim Ltd, which will be paid out of capital contribution reserves and is not subject to Swiss withholding tax.
All members of the Board have been re-elected. Catrin Hinkel and Michael H. McGarry have been elected as new members. The Board of Directors now consists of the following members: Jan Jenisch (Chairman), Hanne Sørensen (Vice Chairwoman and Lead Independent Director), Philippe Block, Kim Fausing, Leanne Geale, Catrin Hinkel, Naina Lal Kidwai, Ilias Läber, Michael H. McGarry, Jürg Oleas, and Claudia Sender Ramirez.
Shareholders confirmed the following members of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Ilias Läber, Jürg Oleas, Claudia Sender Ramirez and Hanne Sørensen. Michael H. McGarry was newly elected to the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee. Ms. Sørensen will continue to serve as Chairwoman of the Committee.
Shareholders approved the annual report and annual financial statements of the Group and of Holcim Ltd. They also approved the compensation report, the Group’s third climate report, and the report on non-financial matters in advisory votes. In two separate binding votes shareholders approved the maximum overall amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board for the period between the 2024 and 2025 Annual General Meetings as well as the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year.
Ernst & Young Ltd has been appointed as auditors for the financial year 2024.
The full results of the Annual General Meeting and speeches from the Chairman, CEO and CFO are available here.
