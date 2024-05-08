Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim Shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 Annual General Meeting



08.05.2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST



Holcim’s 2024 Annual General Meeting took place at the Bossard Arena in Zug today. Shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals, including the proposed 12% increase in dividend to CHF 2.80 per registered share of Holcim Ltd, which will be paid out of capital contribution reserves and is not subject to Swiss withholding tax. All members of the Board have been re-elected. Catrin Hinkel and Michael H. McGarry have been elected as new members. The Board of Directors now consists of the following members: Jan Jenisch (Chairman), Hanne Sørensen (Vice Chairwoman and Lead Independent Director), Philippe Block, Kim Fausing, Leanne Geale, Catrin Hinkel, Naina Lal Kidwai, Ilias Läber, Michael H. McGarry, Jürg Oleas, and Claudia Sender Ramirez. Shareholders confirmed the following members of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Ilias Läber, Jürg Oleas, Claudia Sender Ramirez and Hanne Sørensen. Michael H. McGarry was newly elected to the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee. Ms. Sørensen will continue to serve as Chairwoman of the Committee. Shareholders approved the annual report and annual financial statements of the Group and of Holcim Ltd. They also approved the compensation report, the Group’s third climate report, and the report on non-financial matters in advisory votes. In two separate binding votes shareholders approved the maximum overall amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board for the period between the 2024 and 2025 Annual General Meetings as well as the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year. Ernst & Young Ltd has been appointed as auditors for the financial year 2024. The full results of the Annual General Meeting and speeches from the Chairman, CEO and CFO are available here . About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

