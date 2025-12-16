Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
16.12.2025 06:30:05
Holcim to acquire majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim is acquiring a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, a leading Peruvian producer of building materials with projected 2025 net sales of USD 630 million and an EBITDA margin of 28%. The synergistic acquisition will expand Holcim’s presence in the country and accelerate growth in the attractive Latin America region in line with its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.
Founded 67 years ago, Cementos Pacasmayo is listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. It has three cement plants with a combined capacity of around 5 million tons per year, as well as a combined 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants. The company offers high-value building solutions in addition to building materials, has developed AI platforms for customer engagement and back office efficiency, and operates over 300 DINO retail stores that complement Holcim’s Disensa, the leading construction materials and solutions franchise network in Latin America.
Miljan Gutovic, CEO: “The synergistic acquisition of Cementos Pacasmayo is fully in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy to accelerate growth in the attractive Latin America region. This is an opportunity to continue Cementos Pacasmayo’s exceptional legacy, built on its strong performance culture, its deep commitment to its people and its well regarded brand in Peru. The company is highly cash generative with a complementary portfolio in building materials as well as building solutions. I look forward to welcoming Pacasmayo's 2 000 employees to Holcim and to accelerating growth together.”
The transaction value of approximately USD 1.5 billion on a 100% basis implies an 8.8x multiple on 2025 market consensus EBITDA, or 7.1x after expected run-rate synergies of around USD 40 million realized in year three. It is anticipated to be earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three. The transaction is in line with Holcim's commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation and subject to customary conditions and regulatory approval. It is expected to close in H1 2026.
The acquisition comes a year after Holcim entered Peru. It previously acquired Comacsa, a producer of cement and industrial minerals, Mixercon, a producer of cement and ready-mix concrete, and Compañía Minera Luren, a producer of walling solutions.
