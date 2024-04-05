|
05.04.2024 07:00:12
Holcim to acquire Tensolite
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire Tensolite, a leading manufacturer of innovative precast and pre-stressed concrete construction systems with $22 million of net sales in 2023 and a strong presence in fast-growing Latin American markets. With plants and a distribution network across Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Tensolite will expand Holcim’s Solutions & Products portfolio and strengthen its geographical footprint.
Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America, said: “By acquiring Tensolite, we are further expanding our Solutions & Products portfolio in Latin America and globally. Due to its leadership in innovative precast and pre-stressed construction systems, Tensolite will be an important part of our continued expansion into the most attractive markets, while offering synergies with other other business units such as our network of yard stores, Disensa. I am excited to further grow Tensolite and to welcome all 155 employees to the Holcim family.”
Tensolite was founded in 1979 and specializes in concrete construction systems from joists and roof tiles, to customized products for large civil works, from bridge beams and precast to grandstands and walkways. Tensolite’s flagship range of pre-stressed joists for ceilings and mezzanines incorporate smart design, with lighter slabs saving concrete, formwork and time. Around 80% of single-family homes in Argentina are built with concrete joists, representing a market with significant potential. Other innovations include Tensolite’s cost-efficient interlocking precast walls, which can be installed by four people without the use of cranes or other machinery.
This acquisition advances Holcim’s “Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth” with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of the construction industry, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. The transaction is in line with Holcim’s commitment to strict financial discipline and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearance. It is expected to close later in Q2 2024.
