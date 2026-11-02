IDEXX Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 888210 / ISIN: US45168D1046
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02.11.2026 12:45:44
IDEXX Laboratories Boost FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, pet healthcare provider IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting acquisition impacts and strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue performance.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.96 to $15.16 per share on revenues between $4.741 billion and $4.767 billion, with revenue growth of 10.1 to 10.8 percent and organic revenue growth of 9.3 to 10.0 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $14.69 to $14.94 per share on revenues between $4.700 billion and $4.745 billion, with revenue growth of 9.1 to 10.3 percent and organic revenue growth of 8.5 to 9.7 percent.
In Monday's pre-market trading, IDXX is trading on the Nasdaq at $544.00, down $7.21 or 1.31 percent.
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01.11.26
|Ausblick: IDEXX Laboratories stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|IDEXX Laboratories
|515,40
|4,54%
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