IDEXX Laboratories Aktie

IDEXX Laboratories ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888210 / ISIN: US45168D1046

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02.11.2026 12:45:44

IDEXX Laboratories Boost FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, pet healthcare provider IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting acquisition impacts and strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue performance.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.96 to $15.16 per share on revenues between $4.741 billion and $4.767 billion, with revenue growth of 10.1 to 10.8 percent and organic revenue growth of 9.3 to 10.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $14.69 to $14.94 per share on revenues between $4.700 billion and $4.745 billion, with revenue growth of 9.1 to 10.3 percent and organic revenue growth of 8.5 to 9.7 percent.

In Monday's pre-market trading, IDXX is trading on the Nasdaq at $544.00, down $7.21 or 1.31 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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IDEXX Laboratories 515,40 4,54% IDEXX Laboratories

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