IDEXX Laboratories Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, pet healthcare provider IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.29 to $14.80 per share on revenues between $4.632 billion and $4.720 billion, with revenue growth of 7.6 to 9.6 percent and organic revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $14.45 per share on revenues of $4.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. In Monday's pre-market trading, IDXX is trading on the Nasdaq at $669.95, down $0.51 or 0.08 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com