IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $278.45 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $242.68 million, or $2.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDEXX Laboratories Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $1.140 billion from $998.43 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $278.45 Mln. vs. $242.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.47 vs. $2.96 last year. -Revenue: $1.140 Bln vs. $998.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.45 To $ 14.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4675 M To $ 4760 M