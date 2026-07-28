Illinois Tool Works Aktie
WKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093
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28.07.2026 14:16:57
Illinois Tool Works Inc Q2 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $815 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $755 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $4.301 billion from $4.053 billion last year.
Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $815 Mln. vs. $755 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.84 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $4.301 Bln vs. $4.053 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.35 To $ 11.55 Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 5 %
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