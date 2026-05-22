Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
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22.05.2026 07:00:15
Interim Management Statement for the first four months of 2026*
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Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Interim Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Record operating income, driven by all-time high assets under management and exceptional client activity.
“At the same time, we continued to make solid progress on our strategic and operational priorities, keeping us firmly on track to achieve our medium-term targets.”
Record-high assets under management
Meanwhile, talent acquisition showed positive momentum, with more than 30 relationship managers (RMs) onboarded in the first four months of 2026, and recruitment discussions with close to 50 further candidates in an advanced stage. Supported by the continued success in attracting high-calibre professionals and the increased focus on improving organic growth, the Group reconfirms its net new money target of 4–5% by 2028.
Activity-driven income drives strong gross margin and cost/income ratio result
The contribution to the gross margin from the different revenue components developed as follows:
The Group continues to focus on embedding cost discipline across all levels of the organisation, reinforcing efficiency in day-to-day operations. The implementation of the CHF 130 million gross run-rate efficiency improvements targeted by end-2028 remains on track.
On the back of the strong activity-driven gross margin performance and continued cost discipline, the adjusted CIR improved to 62% (H2 2025, underlying: 67%) while the adjusted pre-tax profit margin rose to 32 bp (H2 2025, underlying: 26 bp).
Strongly capitalised
At these levels, the Group’s CET1 and total capital ratios remained well above its internal floors of 11% and 15% respectively and significantly exceeded the corresponding regulatory requirements of 8.4% and 12.6%. Furthermore, the tier 1 leverage ratio stood substantially above the regulatory minimum of 3.0%.
Executive Board further strengthened
Outlook
Q&A webcast
* Based on unaudited management accounts. In relation to the use of alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures paragraph at the end of this media release.
** In 2025, the adjusted results and performance measures were impacted by meaningful net credit losses; the ‘underlying’ results exclude the impact of these credit losses in 2025.
*** Based on 100% profit recognition; for regulatory reporting purposes under Basel III Final, when financial results have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, the recognition of profit is capped at 70%. On that basis, the CET1 capital ratio was 17.7% at the end of April 2026, the total capital ratio 23.5%, and the leverage ratio 4.7%.
Important dates
Contacts
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Alternative Performance Measures
Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the impact on operating income or on operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments of businesses or participations (i.e. M&A transactions) as well as the taxes on those respective items. The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as gain or loss on disposal; recycling of currency translation adjustments; amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A-related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution, or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2331906
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2331906 22-May-2026 CET/CEST
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