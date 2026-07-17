Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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17.07.2026 18:35:20
Intuitive Surgical Stock Slides 12%
(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) shares fell $50.94, or 12.66 percent, to $351.39 on Friday, despite reporting yesterday, a higher second-quarter earnings and revenue compared with the prior-year period.
The stock opened at $365.02 and traded between $349.95 and $367.15 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $349.95 to $603.88. Trading volume reached 6.10 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 2.60 million shares.
The medical technology company reported net earnings of $818.1 million, or $2.29 per share, up from $658.4 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.002 billion from $797.9 million last year. Revenue increased 18.5 percent, to $2.892 billion from $2.440 billion in the same quarter last year.
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