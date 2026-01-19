Straumann Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHHH / ISIN: CH1175448666
|
19.01.2026 11:00:13
Invitation: Straumann Group full-year 2025 results webcast
|
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET
Straumann Group will publish its full-year 2025 results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is intended for investors, financial analysts, and journalists. During the webcast, the Group’s top management will review the operational performance for the fiscal year 2025, provide an outlook, and answer questions during the Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.
The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A replay will be available after the event.
Participants wishing to ask a question during the Q&A session are required to pre-register for the conference call using the registration link. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link provided in the media release at www.straumann-group.com prior to joining the call.
With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
