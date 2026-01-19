Straumann Aktie

19.01.2026 11:00:13

Invitation: Straumann Group full-year 2025 results webcast

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
Invitation: Straumann Group full-year 2025 results webcast

19.01.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET

 

 

Straumann Group will publish its full-year 2025 results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.

 

The live audio webcast is intended for investors, financial analysts, and journalists. During the webcast, the Group’s top management will review the operational performance for the fiscal year 2025, provide an outlook, and answer questions during the Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.

 

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A replay will be available after the event.

 

Participants wishing to ask a question during the Q&A session are required to pre-register for the conference call using the registration link. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link provided in the media release at www.straumann-group.com prior to joining the call.

 

 

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: silvia.dobry@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2262114

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262114  19.01.2026 CET/CEST

