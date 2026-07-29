Caterpillar Aktie

Caterpillar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

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29.07.2026 19:13:00

Is a Caterpillar Stock Split Inevitable?

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock is up nearly 50% in 2026 and trading near record highs, driven by infrastructure build-outs associated with artificial intelligence (AI). Now that the stock is above $800 per share, the question arises: Will this Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) stock split? The case for a split relies on the index's mechanics. The Dow is price-weighted, not market capitalization-weighted, like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). This means higher-priced stocks exert outsize influence on the index.As Caterpillar's price continues to increase, it skews the average. This is partially what pushed companies such as Apple and Nvidia to split in recent years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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