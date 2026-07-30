Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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30.07.2026 23:02:43

Is Amazon a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock jumped 8% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported second-quarter earnings that reflected strong growth in Amazon Web Services and its fast-growing AI and chips businesses.The company also reported a huge $53.4 billion gain in net income, which it largely attributed to its investment in Anthropic, the start-up AI company that is considering an IPO at a valuation of nearly $1 trillion.CEO Andy Jassy noted that AWS had its fastest quarterly growth in more than four years, with revenue increasing 36.7% from a year ago. “There’s a lot to be excited about, and we have much more coming for customers in the second half of the year and beyond,” he said in a statement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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