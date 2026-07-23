AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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23.07.2026 08:30:00
Is an AMD Stock Split Likely After Aug. 4?
On Aug. 4, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) will announce its second-quarter earnings results. Management has guided for revenue in the range of $10.9 billion to $11.5 billion.That earnings report is coming at a time when companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) space have experienced a sell-off, but those stocks are showing signs of a rebound. A strong earnings report from AMD could both boost its stock price and further fuel the broader sector's rally.AMD is already trading well above $500 per share. If the stock price keeps rising, shareholders may wonder if a stock split could be on the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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