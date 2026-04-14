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CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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14.04.2026 12:05:00

Is CoreWeave a Buy 1 Year After Its IPO?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) exploded onto the investing scene just over a year ago. The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company launched its initial public offering in late March 2025 -- and, with the company raising $1.5 billion, it was the biggest U.S. technology IPO in four years. Customers have flocked to CoreWeave as it's offering something in great need these days: capacity to run AI workloads. CoreWeave gives customers the opportunity to rent powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) as needed, and as a result, revenue has skyrocketed.So now, one year after the company's IPO, it's a great idea to consider what's happened so far, what may lie ahead, and whether the stock is a buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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