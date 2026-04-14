CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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14.04.2026 12:05:00
Is CoreWeave a Buy 1 Year After Its IPO?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) exploded onto the investing scene just over a year ago. The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company launched its initial public offering in late March 2025 -- and, with the company raising $1.5 billion, it was the biggest U.S. technology IPO in four years. Customers have flocked to CoreWeave as it's offering something in great need these days: capacity to run AI workloads. CoreWeave gives customers the opportunity to rent powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) as needed, and as a result, revenue has skyrocketed.So now, one year after the company's IPO, it's a great idea to consider what's happened so far, what may lie ahead, and whether the stock is a buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)
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11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)