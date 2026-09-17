Is Costco Stock Too Expensive Now?

You may think that, since Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares are up only 4% year to date, they shouldn't be considered overly expensive. Yet compared to its main competitors, including Walmart, Costco commands a valuation premium that might be worth paying only if you're a certain type of investor.

Investors have been paying a premium for Costco stock for a while now, and it has been more than justified, as it has consistently delivered for its shareholders. Even though Costco's stock is nearly $200 off its 52-week high of $1,096.50, the wholesale club's valuation is lofty because its membership model gives it a high-margin recurring revenue stream. The company's member retention also remains well above 90% year over year. In its fiscal 2026 (which ended Aug. 30), net sales increased by more than 10% to $297 billion.

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