Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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17.09.2026 18:46:00
Is Costco Stock Too Expensive Now?
You may think that, since Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares are up only 4% year to date, they shouldn't be considered overly expensive. Yet compared to its main competitors, including Walmart, Costco commands a valuation premium that might be worth paying only if you're a certain type of investor.
Investors have been paying a premium for Costco stock for a while now, and it has been more than justified, as it has consistently delivered for its shareholders. Even though Costco's stock is nearly $200 off its 52-week high of $1,096.50, the wholesale club's valuation is lofty because its membership model gives it a high-margin recurring revenue stream. The company's member retention also remains well above 90% year over year. In its fiscal 2026 (which ended Aug. 30), net sales increased by more than 10% to $297 billion.
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|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|29 700,00
|0,00%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|777,10
|-0,03%