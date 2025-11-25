Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
25.11.2025 20:32:12
Is Google About to Eat Nvidia's Lunch?
Advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are having a profound impact on the technology landscape. The ability of these cutting-edge algorithms to automate repetitive chores, streamline tasks, and generate original content is saving time, boosting productivity, and freeing users for higher-value work.One of the undisputed beneficiaries of the AI revolution has been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become the gold standard for AI, providing the computational horsepower necessary to run these advanced generative AI systems. Demand for these chips has fueled a meteoric rise in Nvidia's sales and profits, driving its stock price higher.However, reports have emerged that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) wants a piece of the action and has fired a shot across Nvidia's bow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!